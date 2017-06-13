Translated by Ollie Richardson

A camera caught the horrific moment phosphorous was used on Donetsk, in the Kievsky district.

Despite the truce, shelling on the Donetsk People’s Republic doesn’t stop, this is confirmed by video footage.

Formally the truce concluded within the framework of the Minsk agreements between the sides has been in effect in Donbass for more than a month. In reality fighting continues, albeit with less intensity. At the same time, the hottest spot is the capital of the DPR. Donetsk is shelled by the UAF daily.