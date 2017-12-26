Translated by Ollie Richardson

After the introduction of the visa-free regime with the EU, the problem of labor migration in Ukraine was aggravated.

Today every fifth Ukrainian is ready to accept a risky job offer abroad, and, as a result, to get into slavery. Qualified personnel go to Europe, for the sake of a salary of a porter. This was reported by “Segodnaya“.

Labor migration for Ukraine was already problem number one, however upon receiving a visa-free regime the situation was only aggravated. At the same time, at a plant in the Czech Republic or Poland nobody guarantees Ukrainians that they will receive what was promised.

As an example the publication reports about Lina, who arrived to the Czech Republic according to the program to attract specialists. Work for her was not profile – the production of blinds, but the large international company promised the civil engineer with 20 years of experience a salary, decent by Ukrainian standards.

Instead of a consistently high salary and a favorable climate, the Ukrainian received chemical poisoning. There was no doctor at the plant, and without knowledge of the local language it wasn’t possible to contact a hospital. Being afraid for her health, Lina left the plant, where she wasn’t paid at all. Now she, a qualified engineer, washes offices in someone else’s country.

Yaroslav two years ago got a job as a loader driver in an auto parts warehouse in the suburb of Krakow. The salary is, by local standards, lower than minimum – Poles for such money refuse to work, however the Ukrainian was also promised overtime.

“The rate is 10 zloties per hour, you have to work eight hours for 10 zloties. If you work more – they have to pay you 15. If you work for the weekend, then it’s 20. So it should be under contract. But they paid 10,” said the man.

As the publication notes, non-payment is the most widespread problem that Ukrainians who took the risk to work in Europe face. Diplomats sometimes find leverage and help. But only in the event that the person works legally, but legally pays less.

As a result, everyone must decide for themselves: to risk and go, hoping that shady schemes will allow to earn more, or to remain [in Ukraine – ed], earning less, but saving time, nerves, and the same money.