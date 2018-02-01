Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01/02/2018

Kiev continues to “pour in new blood” at the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern. In particular, on January 31st the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the decision to include as a member of the council the former head of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the former Director of the National Intelligence Office of the US Department of Defense Anthony Tether.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine proposed this candidate. The corresponding draft of the order was submitted by the first Deputy Prime Minister — the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv.

“The draft of the order proposes to include Anthony Tether, the former head of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, in the structure of the supervisory board of the concern,” said Kubiv.

In turn, on February 1st the press service of State concern “Ukroboronprom” reported that the State concern was the initiator of inclusion of Tether in the structure of council.

At the same time, the CEO of the “Ukroboronprom” concern Roman Romanov noted the important role of Tether in reforming the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

“Nearly two years ago Anthony Tether strengthened our team and introduced the American experience of long-term innovative development and management. This is a world-class specialist with the international military and administrative experience. Together we realised many large-scale innovative projects and begun to introduce reforms actively. As a member of the supervisory board, Anthony Tether will help ‘Ukroboronprom’ to realise even more effectively the strategy of reforming and to introduce an international audit,” said Romanov.

On January 31st the supervisory board of “Ukroboronprom” after an hours-long meeting made key decisions on the activity of the concern. During the meeting, the report of the management concerning activity was heard, the strategic directions of the development of the concern, the procedure of corporatisation of the participating enterprises, carrying out an international audit, and a system of effective anti-corruption measures were considered.