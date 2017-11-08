Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

08/11/2017

Michailov Michail

I congratulate you on this same day that changed the world.

This year, the centenary year of Two Russian Revolutions, many speak about them, of course, and try to figure out what they were. I will also try to speak about them. However, I’ll only speak about the October revolution.

In my opinion, the October revolution wasn’t a political event. Yes, that’s right. It was an event at the level of biological evolution of Homo sapiens. In essence it was an attempt by humans to deny deep animal instincts, precisely animal ones. Instinct of consumption, the instinct of power, and everything that stems from it: from any laws of the jungle, where the strong devours the weak and it’s survival of the fittest. It was an attempt to make a completely new human, who would live for other purposes, which would aspire to explore the world, to invent, to discover, to create, but not for the purpose of self-enrichment and receiving an advantage over other people, but simply for this same people who surround them, and who also would do the same in return. They would do it just like that, without any profit – profit is the key word here, they would do it so that the human develops, constantly turning into something more evolved.

The whole history of intelligent mankind, all public-political structures were built precisely on animal instincts. Of course, attempts were made to somehow mask it, either with religion and now, for example, with such beautiful words about human rights, some general human values, which in the end, for some reason, appear to be for some people one thing, and for others – another thing. And they depend on where you live and how much money and power you have. There are even attempts to provide us with some radiant elan, scientific discoveries, inventions that are supposedly done in the interest of the whole world. Yes, it’s possible that scientists do it for the whole world, but they are dependent people, and above them are precisely those who strictly follow instincts and who are primarily interested in profit. Remember – if it is the stone age that will bring great profit to these people rather than a technological civilization, they will cast you to the stone age without hesitation.

I don’t know, perhaps this attempt by humans to evolve failed. And yes, it cost huge victims, but also because of the fact that territories of animals looked with hatred at the new territory of humans and sought to destroy it. Because it was breaking the very foundations of their f*cking barbaric little world. And they, in the late 60’s, even invented a kind of European socialism, in order to stop their population from striving for the same evolution. By the way, after the collapse of the USSR this project of European socialism slowly but surely wound down, because the lions will always devour the antelopes.

By the way, at their deepest level humans always sought this evolution. Just simply look at the American (!) television show Star Trek, which shows precisely this kind of world, the world of the New, evolved Human, living in order to create not for profit, but in order to bring joy and benefit to their fellow humans.

And I sincerely believe that nothing has yet finished. And in the country where I was born this new kind of human indeed appeared. And such humans were numerous. And even though the animals are so far winning, it doesn’t change anything. This process of new humans appearing is irreversible.