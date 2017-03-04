Translated by Ollie Richardson

00:10:31

04/03/2017

The Vitebsk regional court sentenced the former fighter of the Ukrainian nationalist “Azov” battalion Stanislav Goncharov – nickname “Terror-Machine” – to seven years of imprisonment. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to a representative of court.

Goncharov was detained in April, 2016. At that moment a criminal case was opened. He was suspected of abusing minors. According to the investigators, Goncharov bullied teenagers, filming his actions as he did them.

“Goncharov was sentenced to punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of seven years serving in a colony of strict regime,” it is said in the message.

Also in the case seven more young males aged between 18 and 22 were convicted. They were awarded from one to six years of imprisonment.