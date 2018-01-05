Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:14:27

05/01/2018

Contrary to his election pledges, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko not only didn’t get rid of his business assets, but he continues to earn well on them…



According to information on the Prozorro website, last year the private companies belonging to the head of State thanks to the results of tenders received contracts for the sum of 29.3 million hryvnia.

The largest deal was concluded with the “Kuznya na Rybalskomu” plant — a dock repair of the “Hetman Sahaydachniy” frigate for 14.5 million hryvnia at the request of the military unit A0456. In addition, the utility company “Engineering center” paid 1.5 million hryvnia for the installation of symbols of the city of Kiev in the Darnytsa district.

“Channel 5” also wasn’t left out of the fulfilment of State orders. The subsidiary broadcasting companies “Express-Inform” and “NBM” earned from television materials 3 million hryvnia for Ukrgazbank, for “multimedia platform of broadcasting to foreign countries of Ukraine” — 2.3 million hryvnia, for “Ukrgazdobychi” — 0.5 million hryvnia, and also about 1.2 million hryvnia for the fulfilment of work for other clients.

The “Kraina” insurance company provided services to the State for the sum of 3.8 million hryvnia. In particular, the defense enterprises “Ukrspetseksport” and “Ukroboronservice” alone paid 1,450,000 hryvnia respectively.

Besides this, on New Year’s Eve the demand for sweets traditionally grows. The sale of chocolate and cookies brought to the Roshen corporation about 2 million hryvnia.

Contrary to his election pledge, Petro Poroshenko hasn’t sold his business assets after being elected to the presidency, but, on the contrary, his fortune continues to grow thanks to his business activities. He limited himself to transfer the stock of the Roshen confectionary concern to the blind trust fund of the Rothschild Trust.