Translated by Ollie Richardson

20:20:01

18/01/2018



Russia, which the Ukrainian government calls the “aggressor country” and “occupier”, still remains the main trade partner of the State. This is evidenced by the data of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Last year Ukraine exported $3.58 billion worth of goods to Russia, which even exceeds the figures of 2016 by 11.6%. I.e., despite all the introduced restrictions and blockades, trade doesn’t decrease at all, but increases. Last year the Ukrainian side purchased $6.33 billion worth of goods from the Russian Federation.

As the head of the Center for System Analysis and Forecasting Rostislav Ishchenko told “MK”, the structure of trade between the countries remains traditional: industrial goods and raw materials. “Ukraine took sanctions seriously and cut off everything that could be cut off. The joke is that there are things that the Ukrainian government can’t not buy from Russia. And anyway, the ‘aggressor country’ will remain in first place on the list of trade,” considers the expert.

However according to the Director of the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ruslan Grinberg, this data is unstable and the increase in trade could take place against the background of a sharp decrease in the past. “This data is very encouraging, because rational reasons took precedence over feelings of mutual hostility and even hatred. If two fraternal peoples completely refuse to have an economic relationship, then it will be collective madness. Let’s hope that the tendency will remain or that it at least stabilises,” said Ruslan Grinberg.

According to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine increased export with European Union countries. In 2017, Ukraine sent goods to EU countries for the sum of $15,914,000,000, and purchased goods for $18,831,000,000. At the same time, during the first week of 2018 Ukrainian agricultural producers exhausted their quotas for duty-free deliveries of corn, wheat, honey, apples, and grape juice to the EU market .

“Ukraine understood what it signed up for when it signed the Agreement on association with the EU. Most State loses came from the purchase of Russian gas in Europe, overpaying for it by billions of dollars. The economy of Ukraine is in deep decline and the only exit is to continue to cooperate with Russia,” assures the Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Branch of the Institute of CIS Denis Denisov.

As “MK” earlier reported, Moscow introduced a food ban concerning Kiev at the beginning of 2016. The ban affects the supply of meat, milk, sausages, fish and seafood, vegetables, and fruit. The imposition of sanctions is connected with the fact that Ukraine entered into a “free trade zone” with the European Union.

It should be noted that Stalker Zone’s work is being actively appropriated by the so-called “Doni News Agency”, with no link to the original material or even a “hat-tip” being provided. This is a total violation of all journalistic norms and is factually criminal. Here is a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Readers of Stalker Zone are urged to bear in mind the aforementioned and to exercise vigilance in regards to copy and paste websites like “Doni News Agency”, which masquerade as producers of original material while profiteering from the honest work of others.