Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:04:47

29/12/2017



The Ministry of Information Policy announced the publication at the beginning of 2018 of the second list of the websites that they want to close because of the threat they pose to the informational security of Ukraine.

This is stated in the reply of the ministry to the inquiry of “Ukranews”.

At the moment the signature stamp “for office use” is appropriated to this addition to the list of earlier forbidden websites.

“At the beginning of the next year the removal of the signature stamp of restricted access will be considered and discussed by the advisory council at the ministry,” it is said in the answer.

It is noted that after this it will be possible to study the updated list of websites on the website of the ministry.

As a reminder, in the summer 20 websites fell under the first wave of banned resources, in particular: rusvesna.su, rusnext.ru, news-front.info, novorosinform.org, nahnews.org, antifashist.com, antimaydan.info, lug-info.com, novorossia.today, comitet.su, novoross.info, freedom.kiev.ua, politnavigator.net, odnarodyna.org, zasssr.info, ruspravda.info, on-line.lg.ua, ruscrimea.ru, c-pravda.ru, 1tvcrimea.ru.