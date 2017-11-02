Translated by Ollie Richardson

22:33:39

02/11/2017



Within the framework of the program of development of munitions Ukraine in two years intends to start the production of ammunition conforming to NATO standards. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Yury Brovchenko in an interview to the Ukrainian publication “Delo”.

“This year the contract was signed, an advance payment will be paid. The term of production of the equipment is about 18-20 months. Thus, it will be possible to begin production already in the second half of 2019,” noted Brovchenko, speaking about the implementation of the program of development of munitions.

At the beginning of the year the National Security and Defense Council made a decision on the production of ammunition until 2021. In order to implement this program the Ministry, according to Brovchenko, already “carried out procedures for the procurement of a production line of shell casings and sleeves of caliber 100-155 mm”. “Besides this, we plan to transition to the main caliber used by NATO countries – 155 mm,” said the deputy minister, and assumed that these shells will be made by the “Artem” state company.

1.4 billion hryvnia (about $52 million) was allocated for the purchase of production from the fund of the Ministry of Defence. In the near future a munitions factory will be built at one of the private enterprises, in which cartridges of caliber 5.45 to 14.5 mm will be made. About a year is required to develop ammunition production at this plant, noted Brovchenko.

The deputy minister recognised that it won’t be possible to immediately provide a full cycle of ammunition production. “At the beginning of production the import component will reach 60-70%. Within a year a replacement must take place,” he noted.

Brovchenko also reported that the production of gunpowder is being restored in the country. “We have the Shostka state plant ‘Zvezda’ (now they have already restored a certain nomenclature of gunpowder for classical artillery). The experience of several supplies of gunpowder from abroad was not really successful, their quality didn’t always corresponded to the stated characteristics. Our biggest problem with gunpowder is raw materials,” said the deputy minister, noting that work in this direction is being conducted.

