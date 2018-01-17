

The lawyer and director of “Public audit” Maksim Goldarb spoke about the real number of poor in Ukraine. As Goldarb noted, already 8 million Ukrainians have applied for subsidies. And this is despite the fact that 2 years ago only 3.5 million needed subsidies.

“Estimating the poverty level and conducting opinion polls is the height of ‘skill’. I don’t know what the Kiev International Institute of Sociology is and who runs it, but Groysman has to be happy: these tricksters established a 12% decline in the level of poverty of people.

It’s just that, in accordance with the standards of the UN, the global poverty line is set at the level of $5 a day per person, i.e., $150 a month, or 4200 UAH.

I.e., all Ukrainian pensioners (except for the 1–2% who have a pension of 5,000 UAH and above), can be classified as poor, and this is nearly 12 million people (30% of the population). This is the first thing.

Working people with an average salary in 2017 at the level of 6,900 UAH ($246) can be considered as poor, but only if they spend all their income on themselves. If a working person has a family, children, or parents who need help and care, then with such income the family automatically falls in to the ‘poor’ category. This is the second thing.

All socially vulnerable groups of people living on welfare belong to this category, since the size of the living wage of 1700 UAH established by the government is 2.5 times below the poverty line established by the UN. This is the third thing.

The statistics on subsidies are indicative in respect of poverty, because if a person is not poor, then they do not need subsidies.

And vice versa – a person receiving subsidies can’t be considered as not poor, because they aren’t able to pay for their most basic household requirements.

The statistics on subsidies completely refute the statements of the government and the opinion polls on poverty reduction conducted under their dictation, and demonstrate the rapid growth of poverty in Ukraine.

8 million families applied for subsidies! Two years ago there were 3.5 million. This is the fourth thing.

Thus, the total number of poor already reached more than 22 million people or 55%!!!!! From the entire population of Ukraine!

This is also the truth for today’s Ukrainian life.

‘Life in a new way’, as the guarantor [Poroshenko – ed] wrote on his pre-election posters.”