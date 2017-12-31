Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:42:47

31/12/2017



The administrators of several groups on social networks were identified and exposed by the SBU for “anti-Ukrainian propaganda”. This was reported on the website of the security service.

In particular, the counterintelligence employees “stopped the activities of 388 malefactors involved in administrating and moderating anti-Ukrainian websites on the Internet”. 43 criminal proceedings were started based on these materials. The suspects are accused of making appeals to overthrow the constitutional system and the government, the organisation of mass riots, and other “anti-Ukrainian propaganda”.

“Since the beginning of the year the courts have pronounced 36 convictions to owners and administrators of anti-Ukrainian communities and pages on social networks, in particular VKontakte and Odnoklassniki,” reports the SBU.

The court found them guilty of making appeals to overthrow the constitutional system, infringing on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and creating a terrorist group or organisation.

In addition, the SBU stopped the operation of 24 websites on the Ukrainian side of the Internet, which were used by international criminal groups for illegal activities.

On May 14th, 2017, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during a press conference delightfully spoke about the incredibly high level of freedom of speech in Ukraine. On May 30th the President of Ukraine signed a decree on blocking the websites VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, which were recognised by the NSDC of Ukraine as a threat to national security.

On September 28th the Berdichevsky court pronounced a sentence to the Ukrainian journalists Dmitry Vasilets and Evgeny Timonin and sentenced them to 9 years of imprisonment. They are charged with creating the Internet channel “Novorossiya-TV” on YouTube, however journalists categorically deny their participation in the creation of the channel. Now the charge of treason brought against the journalist Vasily Muravitsky by the SBU is at the stage of judicial proceedings. The defence of the journalist tries to change the jurisdiction of the case and to transfer the review process from Zhytomyr to Kiev.