Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:34:41

15/11/2017

After the report submitted to the Office of the UN High Commissioner about the threat of an environmental disaster in Donbass, the deputy head of the mission of observers of OSCE in Ukraine Alexander Hug and the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Neal Walker suddenly expressed their concern. They said in an interview to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that in Donbass not only the threat of the poisoning by chlorine of the territories on both sides of the line of differentiation exists. It appears that the situation is even more serious.

“The coal-rich Donbass, which was the most significant project of Soviet industrialization, today became one of the most dangerous areas of Europe, where environmental risks are especially high,” writes the author of the article, the German journalist Konrad Schuller. “Because coal and steel left their mark not only on the landscape. What is underground is also affected. At a depth of hundreds of meters there is a whole network of inter-connected mines and adits. Many aren’t operational today – one war blocked the supply routes, the other war destroyed them”.

Many pits were filled with water because the pumps don’t work, and where this happened the problems become more and more. The adits fail, service lines and buildings are damaged above.

However, this isn’t so dangerous as the fact that all sorts of poisons will enter the water through the network of destroyed tunnels underground.

Thus, for example, in the industrial city of Gorlovka (350,000 inhabitants) the waste of local chemical companies lies in pits. If the pits are filled with water, the poison can enter the ground waters, as well as objects of agriculture. And next to it there is a mine, in which the waste of mercury production is stored, writes FAZ.

Experts warn that there are dangerous substances in 4000 (!) places in Donbass on both sides of the frontline. The fact that a catastrophe hasn’t yet happened is simply a miracle, after all, the shelling of territories on both sides of the line of differentiation doesn’t cease.

Considering that the objects of water management of Donbass are inter-connected – up to Russia – by rivers, water supply systems, and adits, the territories under the control of Ukraine and the Russian border regions also are in danger.

It is difficult to distinguish from among 4000 dangerous objects which ones are more or less dangerous, but all experts agree on one thing – there is one object that poses the biggest threat. It is the “Yunkom” mine in Enakievo (DPR) – the Motherland of the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. Here, deep underground, underground tests of an atomic bomb were carried out in 1979. Since then the territory of the mine has been closed.

If Donbass will be further obliged to plunge into chaos, if the pumps of the neighboring adits connected to “Yunkom” fail (and for this it will be enough if the area is left without electricity) and the mines will be filled with water, then the radiation-infected land can enter the water cycle. If radiation starts flowing from “Yunkom” mine, it will be a threat more terrible than “separatism” and it will be felt far beyond Ukraine.

16 more objects on the territory of the Donetsk region alone constitute a radiation hazard, warns FAZ.