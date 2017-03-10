Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21:05:21

10/03/2017



When people were burnt alive in Odessa for St. George’s Ribbons — the authorities were silent. Approvingly silent.

When people in Mariupol were squashed by tanks for St. George’s Ribbons — the authorities were silent. Approvingly silent.



When people in Lugansk were bombed from the air for St. George’s Ribbons — the authorities were silent. Approvingly silent.



They try to make the people of Donetsk as flat as the land for St. George’s Ribbons — the authorities are silent. Approvingly silent.



Today in Kiev a Colonel-General of the UAF was beaten because of a St. George’s Ribbon. And he is not just any retired General, but the head of the National Academy of Defense of Ukraine, former head of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, leader of the party of patriotic forces of Ukraine and All-Ukrainian union of civil associations of combatants, veterans of military service, and law enforcement agencies Viktor Paliy.



And the authorities will keep silent.



Will keep silent cowardly.



And will cowardly fawn on extremists, secretly searching for options to eliminate them.



But they may not be in time.



One day the time will come when such veterans like the fascist Dmitry Reznichenko will come to Poroshenko too.



And then all will keep silent.



Approvingly and with a feeling of absolute normality in relation to what is happening

P.S. In the photo is the same Dmitry Reznichenko who struck the General.