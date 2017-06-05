Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:32:09

05/06/2017



In Donetsk as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine a 9-year-old boy was left an orphan.

The son with his mother came back home last night, however fighters of the “anti-terrorist operation” opened fire at the Petrovsky district of the city, reported the war correspondent of the press service of the DPR Armed Forces Mikhail Andronik.