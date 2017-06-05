Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:32:09 05/06/2017 newsfront.info In Donetsk as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine a 9-year-old boy was left an orphan. The son with his mother came back home last night, however fighters of the “anti-terrorist operation” opened fire at the Petrovsky district of the city, reported the war correspondent of the press service of the DPR Armed Forces Mikhail Andronik. “This is Vladik Zaychenko, he is 9 years old, last night near Trudovskoye he with his mother came back home from a trip. A Ukrainian shell landed very close, the mother was killed right in front of the boy, he with serious wounds (shrapnel wounds to the wrists and legs, four wounds to the intestines and a severe injury to the liver) was taken to hospital, and after surgery he is in intensive care,” he wrote on networks. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.