Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 19:48:45 26/05/2017 infocenter-odessa.com In Kharkov and its region there are now about more than 900 "Antimaidan" activists sat in jail. This was stated by the Kharkov journalist, the leader of the public organization "Rus Triune" and the forced political refugee Sergey Moiseyev in an interview to the Novorossiya news agency. Commenting on the sentence of the leader of the movement "South East" Yury Apukhtin, who in the spring of 2014 was one of leaders of the Kharkov Anti-Maidan, Moiseyev reported that he isn't surprised by what the present Kiev authorities headed by the president Petro Poroshenko do on the territory of Ukraine today. "Frankly speaking, I thought that the sentence would be more severe, but there is the suspicion that the judges understand that these authorities won't be here much longer, that probably they will have to carry responsibility for an unfairly passed verdict, to keel in front of the junta," he stated. Furthermore, the human rights activist noted that, according to his data, the number of residents of Kharkov detained in prisons for their beliefs is about 100 people, and the total number of political prisoners — comes close to 1000. At the same time, inhabitants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics are also detained on the territory of the Kharkov region. He also added that all across Ukraine there are about 10,000 prisoners of conscience. "Different figures are named. Some are released on bail, some are again detained. It is difficult to establish an exact figure, but about 100 Kharkov citizens sit in jail. In general, about two months ago I had such a figure – 912 Kharkov anti-fascists sit in jail. But it's not only Kharkov citizens. It is also Lugansk and Donetsk citizens, and so on. The Kharkov prisons contain about 900 people who participated in the resistance. This is a big figure. If to take generally across Ukraine, it is about 10,000 political prisoners. There is data that chiefs and supervisors understand that the power can change, and they can take a place on the plank beds instead of those who were jailed there by them. That's why in relation to our political prisoners they try not to undertake additional severe measures, because tomorrow everything can change," said Sergey Moiseyev.