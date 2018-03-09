Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:54:02

09/03/2018

UAF soldiers brutally tortured the DPR soldier Evgeny Toropkin, who was taken prisoner on March 2nd, and then threw his body into the center of Mariupol. This was stated by the Deputy Commander of the DPR Armed Forces Colonel Eduard Basurin on March 9th.

“A week ago, the Ukrainian occupation command once again destabilised the situation on the contact line. Let me remind you that 15 militants from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade under the cover of mortar fire made an attempt to capture our positions on the contact line near the settlement Oktyabr. As a result of the clashes one our defenders was wounded, and another one, Evgeny Toropkin, was captured,” said Eduard Basurin.

The Colonel reported that reconnaissance of the Republic learned that the UAF wants to transfer some saboteur groups from the structure of the nationalist “Azov” regiment near the city of Novoazovsk in order to stage provocations on the line of differentiation.

“In this regard, it becomes clear why the Ukrainian militants had to capture a ‘squealer’. Capturing enemy fighters for the purpose of receiving reconnaissance data about the structure and position of troops is widely used in the practice of armed conflicts,” added Eduard Basurin.

Evgeny Toropkin was captured alive, but representatives of the ATO headquarters said that three DPR servicemen tried to attack Ukrainian positions, after which one of them was killed. This information was invented in advance, but in saying this they did not even give the exact date when this prisoner died.

“With the help of non-indifferent people, we were able to return the body of Evgeny Toropkin. As a result of carrying out a judicial-medical examination, it was established that he didn’t die a natural death. It was real murder. But before killing Evgeny, the Ukrainian militants used physical force and torture,” noted the Colonel.

This information was confirmed by the head of the Republic’s Bureau of forensic medical examination Dmitry Kalashnikov, who also took part in the briefing. According to him, during an examination multiple injuries on the body of the deceased were found, including to the head: a significant displacement of the facial bones and massive comminuted fractures of the skull. Pieces of skin had been cut out from the body, maybe they removed traces of wounds, so that it isn’t learnt why he died. His skull was badly damaged, it was smashed into 57 fragments. There was significant displacement of facial bones.

“I can say with confidence that the injuries were inflicted whilst he was alive. During the examination we also found out that damaged patches of skin had been cut out, and the skin was simply sewed up,” said Kalashnikov.

After the Ukrainian soldiers killed Evgeny Toropkin, his body was loaded into a car, brought to Mariupol, and thrown out near the building of the regional department of Internal Affairs. Representatives of the DPR learned about this from the words of a eyewitness.

Eduard Basurin expressed condolences to the relatives of Evgeny Toropkin and assured that the crimes committed by Ukrainian militants should be legally assessed, after which the killers will be punished. The DPR will make every effort to do this, and will involve international and national human rights organisations.