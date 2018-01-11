Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

11/01/2018

11/01/2018

On the night of January 10th the Ukrainian units opened fire at the residential districts of Gorlovka and the infrastructure of the city. Journalists of the Ministry of Information of the DPR were told this by the head of administration of the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka Irina Dzhelomanova.

“We had a restless night in the settlements of Golma and Dolomitnoye. Since the morning, just in Golma we counted about 19 craters, most of which are in the inhabited sector. Three unexploded shells directly near residential buildings. At 00:00 13 heating substations were de-energised. Today 11 of them are already connected, two are in a zone of active fighting, therefore there is no opportunity to go there,” said Dzhelomanova.

It should be noted that rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and substation workers quickly reacted to the situation and connected the boiler rooms to generators.

“Ivan Sergeyevich (Prikhodko, the acting head of the Gorlovka administration) personally came to the place to oversee this process. Energy engineering specialists since dawn started restoration, and already by 11-12 o’clock the boiler rooms were working normally again,” noted the head of the district.

According to her, in Dolomitnoye the situation continues to remain extremely intense: