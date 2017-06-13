Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:42:30

13/06/2017



On the night of June 13th, 2017, Ukrainian terrorist groups subjected the settlement Oktyabrsky in the Donetsk People’s Republic to shelling. News Front reported from the place of events.

The punishers continue to beat civilians ruthlessly and purposefully. Houses collapse. Fortunately, this shelling was without the victims.

News Front continues to monitor the extremely intense situation in the DPR.