Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

25/05/2017



“WAR WITH RUSSIA”

This phrase constantly flashes in the written and oral speeches of representatives of the present Ukrainian power, pseudo-patriots, and in the oligarchical media.

But all this is just words. Why? Because in reality, according to the current legislation, we have with Russia peace, friendship, cooperation, and partnership.

For those who doesn’t believe – read the international treaty between the countries. It is even called like this – the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation:



This agreement was ratified by the Verkhovna Rada in a special Law.

According to Article 9 of the Constitution, the existing international agreements, the consent for obligation of which is provided by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, are a part of the national legislation.

Do you understand what this means? It means that according to our Ukrainian legislation, which the agreement with Russia is, we have with the northern neighbor friendship, cooperation, and partnership.

That’s why all angry cries of officials, pseudo-patriots, and pseudo-journalists about “war with Russia” are no more than hot air.

It is simply a method of propaganda for the brainwashing of the currently-being-robbed population. In other words – a lie in total scale.

There is a need to either remove the cross, or to pull up the pants [a Russian expression that means in essence to stop lying: A Jew is on the beach. He, of course, is circumcised. Around his neck is a cross. He is told, “take off your cross or put on your trousers” – ed]. In words we are at war, while on paper we are on friendly terms. And even we cooperate.

Here we read, here we don’t read, here is a wrapper for fish…

You ask: “And what then is happening in Donbass?”

And in Donbass there is an anti-terrorist operation. They are catching some terrorists. And they still can’t catch them.

And something else – the fact of the presence of the President of the country’s production in other country [Roshen – ed] with which war, apparently, is waged, don’t seem to confirm his own words about the war. Or I am mistaken?

It’s interesting – does Russia know that we are at war with her?