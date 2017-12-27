Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:13:48

27/12/2017



“The number of killed Russian soldiers and militiamen must be in the thousands”: the US developed and published for Ukraine a detailed plan of attack on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as drawing Russia into the bloody conflict.

Today, “Svobodnaya Pressa” published very important information concerning the conflict in Donbass. As it has became known, the US wrote for Ukraine a plan of attack on the LDPR and to draw Russia into the conflict. The document was published by the Heritage Foundation think tank, which the American media calls the think-tank of the administration of the US President of Donald Trump.

The document specifies what actions Kiev needs to take in order to escalate the conflict in Donbass, so that Russia is forced to intervene, and so Washington, as a result, can strengthen the sanctions imposed on Moscow. The first thing that is planned to be carried out is a full-scale approach by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Debaltsevo-Enakievo with the use of artillery and assault and bomber aviation.

Russia, it is said in the document, will be forced to intervene and send its troops to Donbass, after which military clashes will begin, as a result of which the number of killed Russian soldiers and militiamen should reach the thousands.

What does the US want to achieve as a result? To legitimise new sanctions against Russia, designed to do maximum harm to its economy in the eyes of the world community. In their conclusion the Heritage Foundation notes that this plan will allow Washington to put considerable pressure on Moscow and to get the necessary concessions from it.

As the Ukrainian journalist Yury Kot wrote on his page on Facebook, to involve Russia in war was the main objective of Maidan.

“Yes… involving Russia in the war was the main objective of Maidan. And Poroshenko promised to execute such a function. And Saakashvili was summoned to spur him on,” noted Kot.

