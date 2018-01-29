Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:11:48

29/01/2018



Westinghouse Electric has signed an agreement with “National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine (Energoatom)” on the extension of supplying nuclear fuel up to 2026, reports “UNN” with reference to the message of the company.

“Westinghouse Electric signed with the state enterprise “National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine” an agreement on supplying nuclear fuel up to 2026,” it is said in the statement.

As the President of Westinghouse Jose Emeterio Gutierrez noted, the extension of the contract strengthens the role of the company as a strategic partner of “Energoatom” and demonstrates its ability to support Ukraine in its diversification of energy.

“According to the conditions of the new contract, the relationship with Ukraine will become stronger with the help of our plan for the delivery of certain fuel components to the Ukrainian producer,” he added.

It is noted that the production and collection of nuclear fuel will happen at the Westinghouse plant in Västerås (Sweden), where some of the production lines are designed exclusively for VVER-1000 fuel.

Deliveries under the new contract will begin in 2021, immediately after the termination of the current contract.

As a reminder, should Russia refuse to deliver to Ukraine fresh nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, Westinghouse is ready to completely replace it.