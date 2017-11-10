Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:29:00

10/11/2017

Do US congressmen understand that, having made the decision to allocate $350 million in its military budget for rendering military aid to Ukraine, they, firstly, further encourage corruption in Ukraine (in this indicator Ukraine claims first place in Europe)….

And secondly, they stimulate the government in Kiev to build up its military potential, which at its root contradicts the Minsk Agreements. However, concerning the second point, perhaps, there shouldn’t be concern – when the military plant controlled by the President of Ukraine sells armoured cars at a cost that is inflated threefold, and the son of the Minister of Internal Affairs also flogs police backpacks also at exorbitant prices, it is hard to believe that the funds allocated by the congress will reach their addressee, and won’t end up in governmental pockets.

It seems that the same sad doubts prevail over American politicians – they immediately froze half of the funds allocated to Ukraine until the US Secretary of Defence confirms that Kiev has made considerable efforts for the realization of institutional reform in the sphere of defense. And this was not only another attempt to prevent Ukraine from embezzling American donations, but also the aspiration to accelerate reform, which implies the accelerated preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to NATO standards and the creation of incentives to enter the country into the alliance.

Nevertheless, for Kiev the $350 million promised by Congress is a reason for despondency. Earlier the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko claimed that he will receive from the US $500 million for support in the sphere of defence and for the purchase of lethal weapons. Where the American money will go, Poroshenko indicated in advance: the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian military personnel in American medical institutions and the receiving of so-called defensive means of air and naval defense. However, it isn’t clear how the US in principle can act as some intermediary role in the internal conflict in the East of Ukraine if they hand over such large sums in fact for the maintenance and aggravation of the confrontation?

It is necessary to pay attention to the wording used by Congressmen to justify the allocation of money for Ukraine in the military budget – “within the framework of countering Russian aggression”. In other words, Congress considered the conflict in Donbass as a confrontation between Russia and the US, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the role of native troops – “cannon fodder” in this “chess game”, as Brzezinski would say. The coordinating role of the American Embassy in Kiev, which performs the functions of an external manager – supervising the Verkhovna Rada, Presidential Administration, and the government in the interests of Washington, also speaks about the unenviable role assigned to Ukrainians. And it actively pushes forward the restructuring of the Ukrainian Armed Forces according to the NATO model.