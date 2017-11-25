Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:18:37

25/11/2017



Criticism from Russia aimed at the healthcare reform in Ukraine are a part of broad informational and political propaganda. This was stated by the Acting Minister of Health Ulana Suprun, referring to the data of research of the American fund “The Jamestown Foundation”.

In the press and on the State TV channels of Russia, writes Ulana Suprun writes on Facebook, discreditation of all the success of healthcare reform that is happening in Ukraine doesn’t stop. One of the motives of such breathless attention by Russia is to distract from its own problems, considers Suprun.

Another reason is not to allow Ukraine to become a part of the rest of the civilised world. Ulana Suprun refers to the certain data given by the World Health Organization without references, according to which Ukraine in some healthcare indicators is even in a better situation than Russia, contrary to the smaller amount of financing, and the healthcare reform of Russia doesn’t show any success.

Healthcare reform, as well as any other actions for the benefit of Ukrainians, will be always exposed to criticism and resistance from the Kremlin, affirms the Acting Minister of Healthcare of Ukraine.

“The fear of the success of Ukrainians forces the Russian authorities to constantly attack any of our undertakings and to try to spread despondency”, it is said in the statement.

The research fund “The Jamestown Foundation”, the data of which is provided by the citizen of America and acting Minister of Healthcare of Ukraine Ulana Suprun, is an NGO created in 1984 for work with deserters from the USSR.

The daily newspaper of the foundation “Eurasia Daily Monitor” specialises in illuminating life in the countries of the post-Soviet space, criticising the authorities in Russia, and covering color revolutions in the countries of the former Union. In the publication “Ukraine and Russia Compete in Health Reform“) it is said that the healthcare financing system in Russia follows the so-called “Bismarck-type” mandatory health insurance model, with multiple, tightly regulated insurers administered by a special government institution introduced in the early 1990s. Ukraine, on the other hand, has chosen a system closer to the “William Beveridge model”, originated in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Norway. This latter model is based on centralized budget financing—for example as in the UK’s National Health Service—and provides the government with more ability to control costs. Both healthcare models were discussed in Ukraine prior to the 2013–2014 Maidan revolution, but Suprun ultimately chose the one that virtually decouples Ukraine from Russia.

Stalker Zone note:

And here is another example of Ukraine’s plunge into childish black/white, binary thinking, imposed on it at gunpoint by the center of liberalism Washington D.C. – blame someone/something else! Anyone with a functioning calculator (preferably one that wasn’t “hacked by the Kremlin”) can see for themselves that the standard of living has COLLAPSED, with prices for products and utilities increasing tenfold in some cases! Is this a “success”?! In fact, by doing this, Ukraine really does strip itself of its Soviet legacy (no debt, equal opportunities, sovereign possession of infrastructure, the opportunity to decide its own fate in general, etc) and aligns itself with the West (debt enslavement, unimaginable wealth disparity, rampant mental illness, fragmented society based on jealousy and vapidity, consumer culture, knowing the price of everything but the value of nothing, etc). It turns out that jumping on Maidan in 2014 was the same as a Turkey voting for Christmas, and banderist butchers like Ulana Suprun plunge the knife deeper and deeper into the carcass that Ukraine now is with each passing day. Moreover, the role of NGOs here is to ensure that nobody escapes the massacre that Zbigniew Brzezinski once forecasted. More about Suprun’s “glorious” healthcare reform can be read here…