Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:25:05

13/11/2017



The American company Oriole Capital Group will invest $150 million in the State enterprise “Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company” (a part of the Ukroboronprom Group). This was reported by the press service of Ukroboronprom. As was reported, the company will receive an order for the serial production of planes.

“First of all, this concerns the mass production of the Ukrainian An-74 in various modifications at the State enterprise “Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company”. In turn, Oriole Capital Group will acquire the right to invest in production, modernization, and the sale of these planes,” it is said in the statement.



Within the framework of developing investment in the modernization of the existing production, the full involvement of all 3,000 specialists of the Kharkov company and also a program for the modernization of planes and avionics, which will help to improve the unique operational opportunities of the An-74 plane, are planned. In addition, the plant will receive orders for the production of spare parts for aircraft, the carrying out maintenance, and the training of pilots

