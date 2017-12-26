Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Today’s statement of the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Georgy Karasin — however, this is far from being the first time that such an idea has been introduced — that instead of reintegrating Donbass, Kiev aggressively pushes the region out of Ukraine, extremely precisely describes the situation in which the Nazi ideology more and more aggressively secures the captured State borders. The bill “On Defence of Ukrainian Statehood against Manifestations of Collaborationism”, registered yesterday in the Verkhovna Rada, is a bright example of an initiative aimed at finally burning the bridges between Ukraine and the Southeast that were already burnt in the flames of civil war.

One of co-authors of the draft bill, the deputy from “People’s Front” faction Sergey Vysotsky, in an interview to various Ukrainian publications, explained the sense of the parliamentary initiative: “Not only those who committed violent crimes, but also those who helped Russia must be brought to responsibility. If someone is an active collaborator and joyfully greeted the Russian aggressors, then they should be deprived of any opportunity to further influence the life of the State of Ukraine”. “Once we eventually recognise certain districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as occupied territories, we need the legislation on how we will counter collaborationism after de-occupation”.

According to the draft bill, not only those who helped to carry out military operations, but also anyone who cooperated with the “occupation” in the civil sphere will be considered as the helper of “occupiers”. I.e., officials, members of parties and public organisations, ordinary government employees, in fact – the whole population of the two people’s republics immediately falls into this category, with some exceptions.

Restrictive measures and penalties, depending on the severity of the deed, vary in the range from deprivation of the right to hold State positions for a period of up to 15 years, up to 12–15 years of imprisonment.

What’s “great” about the draft bill is that punishment for collaborators was conceived by its initiators as an extrajudicial act. A decision of “guilty” will be made not by the courts, but by a special commission under the President of Ukraine. An inspection may be carried out during a year.

Should the draft law be adopted, it will start to work much earlier than any mythical de-occupation, because tens of thousands of citizens voted in the referendum on May 11th, 2014, for independence and for the separation of Donbass from Ukraine today live on those parts of the territory of the former Donetsk and Lugansk regions that are under the control of Kiev. I.e. residents of such cities as Mariupol, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and many others will be mainly recognised as collaborators. And, in fact, in some Kiev there are still politicians and journalists who believe that the decision to militarily quell the people’s republics was criminal. These persons, in general, can be considered, according to the same draft bill, as traitors. Generous prison terms are also provided for such people.

The desire to carry out mass segregation, dividing Ukrainian citizens into correct and incorrect, is a trend in Ukraine that was finally established long ago. But before this extrajudicial killings were the work of militants of punisher battalions, who, with the tacit approval of the authorities, in one way or another — mostly with the use of physical violence — punished those who are deemed to be unreliable. Now some of the legislators suggest to legalise the procedure and to conduct it already using the forces of the commission under the President.

At the time, the Venice commission razed to the ground the draft bill “On Lustration”, which had the same barefaced Nazi character. As a result it was decided to not consider it. According to experts, a similar destiny is expected for the document registered today. What forced the deputies to again breach the door that the European Union resolutely slammed shut is, in general, clear. The paranoid nationalists that came to power don’t want to wait for favours from nature, and, judging by the reaction to the examination of the same Venice commission, which criticised the Law on Education for discrimination against the Russian language, Europe itself no longer can give orders.

Even if the draft bill isn’t adopted, it points to the direction that the idea of the legislators confidently strides towards, aimed at the formation of huge ghettos, the inhabitants of which will become hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians with affected rights. It is necessary to recognise the validity of statements that Ukraine surely confidently moves towards European integration. It very much resembles the fact that it intends to unite itself by strong conjugal ties not with present-day Europe, but with only one European country, taken in a form unchanged from the historical past – with Germany from 1933-1945.