I was born and raised in Ukraine. I remember it being quiet, radiant, kind, and wealthy. Ukraine, in which there was peace and respect between people. But after the Soviet Union was destroyed, various degenerates and paranoiacs started to slither out from some dark crevices towards the light of day, poisoning everything around themselves with crazy ideas and wild hatred. It is precisely they who started to methodically, year after year make people mad, bringing them to a mass psychosis.

Individuals who worship the leader of the Galician Nazis Stepan Bandera, on whose order Banderists brutally massacred tens of thousands of civilians in Western Ukraine, including women, children, and the elderly, became the avant-garde of Ukrainian degenerates and paranoiacs…