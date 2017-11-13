Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:56:31

13/11/2017



Confirmation by the Minister of Defence Nurettin Canikli of the purchase of the Russian S-400 system by Ankara and rapprochement with “Eurosam” show the preparation of Turkey for new military conflicts in the Middle East. This was stated by the Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia Dmitry Egorchenkov to FBA “Economy Today”.

“The acquisition of the Russian S-400 by Turkey shows that all players in the region understand well that even the expulsion of ISIS from Syria doesn’t mean that peace will come to the region. The problem of Kurdistan, internal conflicts in large States of the region, and a number of other factors won’t disappear anywhere. The era of wars in the region is far from finished. Besides this, Turkey took into account the bitter experience of Iraq. It was precisely the US Air Force during Saddam Hussein’s reign that caused irreparable damage to the army of this State, putting strategic objects out of action and striking large combat units. Ankara considers all possible scenarios and prospects, and at the same time shows to the West: as the US refused to sell anti-air systems, it is possible to receive what you want from the strategic opponents of Washington,” noted the specialist in the Middle East.

The Minister of Defence of Turkey Nurettin Canikli in a media interview confirmed that Ankara received from Russia the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system – allegedly, everything connected to this matter is already just details. However, the country doesn’t intend to be satisfied with what was already achieved, and aims to develop its own capacities – air defense systems will be developed in Turkey. A preliminary agreement with the French-Italian consortium Eurosam was reached for this purpose. The leadership of the US and NATO are unhappy with the deal between Ankara and Moscow.

“It is possible that the Turks purchased the S-400 with the additional aim of showing the US that they are to be reckoned with. It is clear that such a demarche won’t please Washington and Brussels. On the other hand, Ankara asked for many years to buy the American Patriot defence system. It was denied not for some significant reasons but because the American elite considered selling weapons to the Turkish leader Recep Erdogan inadmissible. The latter, understanding this, also made a ‘knight’s move’ that was very unpleasant for the US and NATO,” stressed the expert.

Ankara won’t become more predictable in relations with Moscow



Turkey announced tenders for the purchase of anti-air systems of long-range in 2007-2008 – Russia, the US, China, and Israel took part in it. Being at that time strongly committed to the principles of NATO, Ankara asked Washington to sell to it the “Patriot” anti-aircraft missile system. The US agreed to provide this system only for rent. And at the time of a serious elevation of the terrorist threat at the Turkish borders, America, without an explanation, moved the anti-air systems out of Ankara, leaving its sky without cover.

The Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım spoke about the results. According to him, the air defenses of the Air Force of Turkey couldn’t destroy 71 missiles fired at Turkey from the territory of Syria – 29 people died as a result. The Turkish city of Kilis bordering Syria was repeatedly subjected to attacks by ISIS. Yıldırım emphasized: Ankara doesn’t refuse its obligations as a NATO member, but cooperation with Russia is necessary solely in the nearest future to destroy threats to Turkey.