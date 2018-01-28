Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:54:20

28/01/2018



In Ukraine there is a new organisation that will be engaged in energy efficiency programs. This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers. 100 million of budgetary funds was already allocated for the new structure.

It is supposed that the “Energy Efficiency Fund” will support energy efficiency initiatives, to introduce new instruments to stimulate and support the implementation of actions that should increase the level of energy efficiency in buildings and, in particular, in the inhabited sector.

It is also noted that the Fund will somehow promote a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions for the purpose of implementing the Paris Agreement and to provide the observance of international obligations by Ukraine in the sphere of energy efficiency.

However, the most important function of the Fund will be holding special educational events for Ukrainians to teach them to save. These events will teach, for example, how to warm a house.

As was noted by the Cabinet of Ministers, the activity of the newly formed establishment doesn’t aim to make profit.

There is one more “victory”!



The Deputy Prime Minister Gennady Zubko considers the allocation of millions of budgetary funds for the body – most of which most likely will only go on distributing advice to struggling poor citizens who, according to the UN, live off $5 dollars a day – to be one more victory, since in the future it may enable the cancellation of subsidies for housing and communal services.

“One more small victory! On 26.01.18 the official publication of the government resolution No. 1099 ‘On the formation of the Energy Efficiency Fund public institution’ appeared. This is a decision that was supported at a governmental meeting on 20.12.2017. For a country that, against the background of 25 years of inaction in regards to energy efficiency, spends 80 billion hryvnia on subsidies for housing and communal services every month and currency on 18 billion cubic metres of gas annually has a big weight. How much money can be saved for energy efficiency measures? The experience of already realised projects shows a 60% reduction of energy consumption,” noted Zubko.

Earlier Zubko spoke about irresponsible Ukrainians who cause the country to lose billions of hryvnia. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, because Ukrainians don’t modernise their houses the country is losing enormous sums, and it is for this reason that the Energy Efficiency Fund, which will teach Ukrainians to save money and, apparently, to insulate the facades of non-efficient houses at their own expense, was created.

As a reminder, according to the UN in Ukraine 80% of people live below the poverty line. Experts of the organisation called the lives of Ukrainians intolerable and calcuated that the living wage in Ukraine is only 33.5 hryvnia per day!

It is unclear where people will find the money to pay for this energy efficiency if already now they literally struggle on $5 dollars per day.