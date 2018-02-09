Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In Kiev militants from “National Corpus” beat up activists from the Communist Party of Ukraine, the brothers Aleksandr and Mikhail Kononovich, for spreading anti-fascist propaganda.



This was reported on the Facebook page of the former ATO militant Sergey Filimonov, who became earlier known for attacking Kiev pensioners.

“Get to know Sasha Kononovich: leader of Komsomol members, anti-Maidan member, separatist, and simply a bad person. The forbidden Communist Party created the organisation ‘anti-fascist committee of Ukraine’ in Kiev and appointed Sasha as its leader. Today, using acquired Russian rubles, they decided to print propaganda in which they call to fight against ‘Nazism’ and depict a certain Vadim Papura, a separatist who died on May 2nd in Odessa. I suggest to get to know the posts of this activist and to see how the youth from National Corpus react to such things. Glory to nation!” wrote Filimonov (the stylistics and spelling of the author are kept).

In the video that Filimonov posted it is visible how youngsters attack the Kononovich bothers on the street and start to beat them, demanding that they apologize to the Ukrainian people. As a result, passersby whose voices are heard off-screen stood up for the victims.

Statement of the Anti-Fascist Committee of Ukraine concerning the beating and robbery of members of the organisation by “National Druzhina” militants in the city of Kiev



On February 7th, 2018, at around 16:00 members of the neo-Nazi organisation “National Druzhina“ beat up and robbed leaders of the Anti-Fascist Committee of Ukraine Mikhail and Aleksandr Kononovich.

About eight youngsters attacked the anti-fascists from behind, using a scheme that is inherent to their idols – Banderists. The Kononovich brothers also were kicked in the face.

The bandits filmed all events, probably as a report for the “orderers”. This confirms the version of events about a planned cynical attack with the aim of robbery and physical violence.

During the attack material value to the sum of 1100 hryvnia was stolen, which is documented by law enforcement bodies. The criminals intended to continue the beating, but were stopped by passersby – Kiev residents who resolutely stood up for the victims of the beating. “National Druzhina” members fled the crime scene, having taken with themselves the stolen property.

It should be noted that the attack took place 20 meters from a police station, in direct visibility of law enforcement bodies. The beaten and robbed members of the Anti-Fascist Committee of Ukraine were brought to the police office in the Shevchenkovsky district of the city of Kiev.

As of now, a few days after the crime, the police still haven’t opened a criminal case, and, in our opinion, they consciously refuse to assist the victims in carrying out a forensic-medical examination. This confirms that the attack was organised and coordinated by the Ukrainian authorities.

Since 2014 many representative offices of the Anti-Fascist Committee of Ukraine were burned and plundered throughout the whole country, hundreds of members of the organisation have been beaten, the Kononovich brothers have been beaten and plundered more than ten times. But no criminals have been found in any of these cases. This proves the existence in Ukraine of close ties between neo-fascists and State structures.

We officially declare that the Anti-Fascist Committee of Ukraine will carry out all lawful actions for the restoration of justice and the bringing of the criminals to legal responsibility according to the current legislation of Ukraine.

We urge the Ukrainian and international community to decisively condemn public beatings and robberies committed against members of the AFCU.

We also urge to put comprehensive pressure on the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of forcing it to respect the constitutional rights of citizens of Ukraine and to bring neo-fascist attackers to criminal responsibility.