Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:34:03

16/02/2018



As of April 1st the inhabitants of Kiev will face another rise in the price of utilities. This time the driver of growth is the increase in the price of natural gas, which, according to the memorandum with the IMF, must rise in price by 62%, after which the prices for gas and for all utilities will grow. “Vesti” found out how much will have to be paid for a communal flat in the middle of the year.

There will be a non-payment crisis

According to the analysis of the draft of the financial plan of “Naftogaz Ukraine”, which was carried out in the Ministry of Finance, since April 1st the tariff for gas in Ukraine must grow by 62% in comparison with the current level, and will reach 8030 UAH per thousand cubic meters. As experts say, afterwards gas and other utilities will rise in price. Using the existing formula of calculation for gas prices for the inhabitants of Kiev published on the website “Kievgazenerdzhi”, but with new gas prices, we calculate that from April 1st the inhabitants of Kiev will be obliged to pay for 1 cubic meter more than 10.7 UAH. “Considering the existing norms of consumption of gas, in apartments where there is only a gas stove with no counter, the cost of natural gas for one person since April 1st will grow approximately by 50% and will total about 35 UAH instead of the current 22.97 UAH. I.e., every month there will be an obligation to pay for each family member just for gas approximately an additional 12.22 UAH,” said the expert in housing and communal services Aleksandr Klyus

Meanwhile, “Kievgaz” says that the formula can change, therefore they don’t undertake to name any figures, but at the same time assume that the next increase can provoke a crisis of non-payments. “Every time when the price raises, a crisis of non-payment arrives. And we absolutely aren’t happy about this, because ‘Kievgazenerdzhi’ is obliged to pay for gas to ‘Naftogaz’ on time, and the population doesn’t pay us on time. And as a result we still incur additional losses in the form of a penalty fee and fines. For example, in 2015 the increase in gas prices provoked a crisis of non-payments at the level of 30%. And this year it can repeat also,” said the lawyer of “Kievgaz” Yury Lebedev to “Vesti”.

Problems can arise not only for gas workers. “Gas in the structure of tariffs for hot water and heating accounts for 60% and 80% respectively, and it means that tariffs for these services will also increase approximately by 30–40%”, said Klyus. It turns out that as of the autumn the tariff for heating for the inhabitants of Kiev can total about 2,000 UAH, instead of 1355 UAH, and for hot water — up to 112 UAH per cubic meter, instead of 80 UAH.

In “Kievenergo” explained to us that the increase of gas prices doesn’t mean the automatic recalculation of tariffs for heating. “They will remain at the former level until the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine adopts a resolution for their change,” said the press service of the company to “Vesti”. However, they specified that the tariff for 97.9% consists of the cost of thermal energy (production, transportation, delivery) and 2.1% — expenses on rendering services (bank services, the maintenance of subscription service).

Energy expert Valentin Zemlyansky notes that an increase can be even more considerable. “In the last negotiations there was talk not about a 62% increase in the cost of gas, but about raising gas prices for the population to the market level, and this is already higher than 10,000 UAH per cubic meter,” he said.

They want to raise the price of water

According to the information on the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine website, as of April 1st a 16% increase in prices for electricity is also expected. This will provoke a rise in the price of cold water. By the way, the need to raise tariffs was discussed in “Kievvodokanal” more than once. As it follows from the protocol of public discussion, the company studies the possibility of increasing the cost of cold water by 3 UAH — to 18.5 UAH per cubic meter. The reason — the high degree of depreciation of “Kievvodokanal” funds, which totals about 80%. Thus, “Kievvodokanal” says that a final decision on increasing tariffs hasn’t yet been made. “It was just a discussion,” said the company.