Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:45:03

11/03/2017

Life.ru

The president of Syria Bashar al-Assad compared the Oscar award for the movie about the White Helmets organization with the delivery of an award to the Al-Qaeda terrorist group. The Syrian leader stated this in an interview to the Chinese TV channel “Phoenix”. According to Assad, although the “White helmets” call themselves a humanitarian organization, they are closely connected with the Al-Nusra terrorist organization, which is the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda

“This is improbable and unprecedented event for the West. We should congratulate “Al-Nusra” with an award for its prize. Everything is very simple: “Al-Nusra” underwent cosmetic surgery, changed its savage face, as if it was given a human look. You can find a video on the Internet where the same “White helmets” are dancing on the bodies of Syrian soldiers,” emphasised the president Bashar al-Assad.

As a reminder, the movie about the White Helmets organization received a main American film award in the category of short documentary cinema. The organization regularly publishes data on bombings of Syrian cities, however these bombings are not confirmed. In this regard, in January, 2017, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent an official request to the UN concerning the materials of this organization that, according to the Russian diplomats, were used for the denigration of the President of Syria Bashar al-Assad and those who help him in the fight against terrorism.