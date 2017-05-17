

A fighter of the 11th separate mechanized infantry battalion Aleksandr Kornienko in an interview to the “Kraina” agency shared scandalous details of his stay in the zone of the so-called ATO.

“In Debaltsevo, in a column of runaway displaced people, we found suspicious people. In the car with the inscription “Children”. We started to bring them one by one to intelligence. At this moment shelling begins. There are only two of us. My client became animated, and started to look behind him. I took a knife, I took him by the scruff of his neck, and I drove a knife into his side, a little bit under the skin. I lift him on his tiptoes. He can twitch, but the pain from it is very serious. You can even curve the spine. I quietly brought him to the destination [with the knife inside him – ed], with the machine gun behind the shoulder [it wasn’t needed – ed],” bragged the fighter, without having specified if his suspicions in relation to the detainee was confirmed.