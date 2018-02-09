Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

13:02:03

09/02/2018



A Polish citizen who came to the village of Mikulichin in the Ivano-Frankovsk region for vacation removed the red-black flag that hung over his cottage. However, the owner of the cottage didn’t like this decision, so he forced the Pole to put the Banderist flag of UPA back, and at the same time threatened the tourist with punishment at the hands of ATO militants.

“Do it, do it, otherwise I will drop you right now. Put the flag into place. Raise it upward as it was. Neatly! Do it – do it, I told you, otherwise the ATO guys will arrive. Well, okay, here it is – the Pole raised the red-black flag for us,” commented the “hospitable” owner on camera.

As a reminder, the day prior in Poland the law on the ban of propaganda of the Banderist ideology was adopted, so probably that’s why the Ukrainian patriot also was angered by the act of the Polish tourist.