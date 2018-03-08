Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:40:38

08/03/2018



On Wednesday, March 7th, in Vinnytsia two participants of military operations Wilhelm Kreuz and Viktor Khomyak returned their military medals to the President Poroshenko.

A video showing this was published on the Facebook page “Liberation Movement of Vinnytsia”.

In the sessional hall of the Vinnytsia regional council, after three unsuccessful attempts to open an extraordinary session, the veteran of the anti-terrorist operation Wilhelm Kreuz approached the microphone and in protest returned his presidential award for participation in the ATO. He stated that after his brothers-in-arms were assaulted near the Rada [the dispersal of the “Mikhomaidan” tent town – ed], he doesn’t wish to own an award signed by the President.

“Here is an award from the President for participation in the ATO. Mr Poroshenko signed it… I stayed on Maidan for 78 days, then there was an ATO, in which I was the commander of a unit. 20 people were my subordinates, all of them came back home – not healthy, but they are alive. Therefore, supporting my brothers-in-arms who were cruelly assaulted, I don’t want such an award signed by the President” said the participant of the ATO.

He gave the award to the deputy head of the Vinnytsia regional council Igor Khmel with a request to send it to the President.

Then the fighter of the 25th “Kievan Rus'” battalion Viktor Khomyak approached the microphone. After a short speech the man tore a medal from his chest and, with the words “Send it, please, to Petro Poroshenko”, put it on the table in front of the head of the regional council.