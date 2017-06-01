Translated by Ollie Richardson

On 1st June, 2017, Fighters of nationalist battalions rushed into the Kiev City Council with the demand to give them the status of combatants and anti-terrorist operation members. This status gives travel privileges, medical treatment, and a communal flat.

Earlier, at a session a decision on the recognition of their official status wasn’t put to a vote in general. The Kiev City Council Deputies assumed this decision as a basis, however the proposal of the representative of “Svoboda” Yury Sirotyuk, who insisted that it should be immediately accepted, wasn’t supported.

The extremists begun to fight with security guards of the city hall, who stood at the entrance to the Kiev City Council conference hall. The Deputy of the Kiev City Council Vladimir Nazarenko tried to lead the participants of the action to the sessional hall, but he was beaten by police officers.

Later the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko suggested to finish the document and to adopt it in its entirety at the next meeting of the City Council.

On May 30th radicals rushed into the sessional hall of the Lvov regional council, demanding amnesty for punishers who are killing people in Donbass. Before the “breakthrough into the Council”, radicals picketed the building. 11 were wounded.



