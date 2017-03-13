Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Experts of the Ministry of State Security of the LPR “pulled” from the phones of the detained Ukrainian saboteurs a recording taken during a class of a training center, carried out by instructors of NATO countries.

The center of training for sabotage and terrorist groups was constructed in the Khmelnytsky district in the settlement of Kopystyn. The training of “reconnaissance and sabotage groups” in “fire preparation, mine-sabotage and exploding, and tactical and special preparation” took place using the material and technical resources of foreign instructors.

It is known that the NATO instructors subsequently supplied the reconnaissance and sabotage groups with explosives and means of communication.

Stalker Zone note:

Putting to one side the fact that NATO is essentially the US-occupation of Europe, and a pretext to move US nuclear weapons onto the European continent – all in the name of pushing back the “red plague”, it defies logic how Russia can be called “aggressive” when NATO has been, both overtly and covertly, at the crime scene in, to name a few, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, and now Ukraine. The sole reason that the ordinary man and woman in the street is unaware of this is the work of the brainwashing tool known as the “media”. There is of course the added obstacle known as “denial”, where the aforementioned laypeople don’t want to believe that such things are true. For those who are more informed, however, unpleasant truths over time become easier to swallow than comfortable lies.