Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:55:54

23/05/2017



As the Ukrainian media reported on May 23rd, the adviser to Avakov’s Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ilya Kiva supported the activities of the Russian oppositionist Alexey Navalny, and also hoped that Navalny will be able instigate Maidan in Russia.

“I nevertheless hope that Navalny will be able to raise this opposition, will be able to raise this anti-Kremlin movement. Recall: revolution was always done always by a group of people, small groups of people. That’s why I more than hope that God will be merciful to both us and Navalny. He will have enough forces to stir the rebellion that will snap this Kremlin hydra’s neck, which sows death on the earth,” noted the active participant of the coup d’etat in Ukraine in 2014.

It is worth noting that the adviser to the Interior Minister of Ukraine Ilya Kiva who supported Navalny is not only an active supporter of Maidan, but also participated in the staged-by-Kiev in the east of the country so-called anti-terrorist operation. In particular, he was the deputy chief of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Donetsk region in 2014-2015, and also commanded the actions of volunteer battalions during operations near Debaltsevo. Kiva is also noted in the organization of the work of the scandalous “Mirotvorets“: it is precisely he who is one of the most active leaders of the law enforcement units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who transferred personal data of “separatists” to the database of “Mirotvorets”.