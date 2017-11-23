Translated by Ollie Richardson Richardson

15:20:23

23/11/2017



In Avdeevka, a frontline city near Donetsk occupied by Ukrainian troops, a meeting organized by a local deputy took place.

The people who came to the event wanted to learn from the head of the military civil authorities of the city Pavel Malykhin until what time there will be no supply of gas to the inhabited sector.

Malykhin, who came out to the people, started talking in Ukrainian, which caused the audience to become irriated.

The inhabitants shouted out “Speak in Russian!”, “We don’t understand you!”, to which the protege of Kiev categorically responded:

“Dear people, I’m on God’s Earth, I will speak in the language that God gave to me”.

[From 1:09 in the video]