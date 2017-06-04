Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:08:38

04/06/2017



The National Police of Zaporizhia reported the capture of teenagers who burned a Ukrainian flag in Berdyansk. The young people aged 13 and 14 years were detained and taken to the police station in Berdyansk. A criminal case was opened by the police for “violation of the Ukrainian symbols”.

Earlier, on May 31st, teenagers tore off the Ukrainian flag from the building of one of the out-patient clinics of the city, and then afterwards set it on fire.

The fighter of the “ATO” Sarmat commented on the action, unambiguously hinting at punishing young people.

“The case suggest that there were two. And, most likely, they filmed it with a camera. If you come across the video, let me know. Concerning what will happen to this scum when they are caught, I will keep quiet,” he commented.

In turn, “Azov members” promised to make “normal Ukrainians” out of the teenagers.