Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

28/02/2018

The militant of the “Azov” regiment who slashed to death a resident of Mariupol in the street will pay a fine to the State of 20% of salary over two years.

The corresponding sentence was pronounced by the Ordzhonikidzevsky district court of Mariupol [territory controlled by Kiev – ed].

The tragedy happened on November 7th, 2016, on Victory Avenue. A conflict arose between the serviceman and the local resident because of political views, as a result of which the “Azov” member pulled out a knife and slashed the throat of the “offender”.

In court the military serviceman explained that the victim was the one who started the conflict: he insulted him and threatened him with physical violence, and also tugged on his clothes.

The case was qualified as murder in excess of necessary defense (Article 118 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which provides responsibility in the form of imprisonment for a period of up to two years. However, the court considered that in this case a more lenient punishment will be enough, and decided to apply so-called service restriction to the murderer for a period of two years. During this time 20% of the military serviceman’s salary will be deducted in favor of the State, and he also can’t be promoted in rank and position.