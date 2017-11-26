Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Azov militants in Lutsk (Western Ukraine) stormed a meeting of veterans of the Soviet army where the 1970 movie “The right for wings” was shown. This was reported by the press service of the political wing of Azov — “National Corpus”.

“On November 25th, on the anniversary of the memory of the victims of Holodomor, former officers of the Soviet army and its supporters gathered in Lutsk to remember how ‘great’ this army was by watching a movie about the Soviet pilots.

The film under the name ‘Right for Wings’ was filmed in October, 1970, at the military airfield of Lutsk by the Soviet film director Aleksey Gabrilovich. He speaks about the life of the 806th Order of Suvorov of the 3rd degree of the fighter-bomber regiment, which since 1948 was based in Lutsk and, to quote the announcement of the movie, ‘guarded the peaceful Volyn sky’. The organisers of the viewing found the movie in the Russian archives.

National Corpus, together with National Druzhina and colleagues from Svoboda and the Right Sector, did not allow them to reminisce. Today they feel nostalgic, and tomorrow they will raise flags of the DPR and other sh*t. Activists didn’t allow the memory of the victims of genocide of the Ukrainian people organised by the Soviet regime to be desecrated,” it is said in the statement of the Ukrainian militants.

“This is terrorism in its purest form: imposing political views on civilians using violent methods. This scum creates the feeling of creeping civil war in the country. But if it continues like this, and the authorities won’t put the patriotic mob back into its place, then it will already become not so creeping,” said the former speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Voloshin.