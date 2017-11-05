Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

This work wasn’t easy.

I have behind me hundreds of kilometers walked on foot in the zone of shelling.

There are such zones in the DPR. A zone-territory that is constantly bombed and shelled.

The idea of the project was born long ago, in 2014, when everywhere was bombarded, shells fell across all the territory. The Ukrainian press mass printed tales about the presence of the Russian army, while in reality the residential quarters were bombed.

I didn’t meet the Russian army in Donbass, while I constantly met children, who, in an instant, became adults. They are old persons, wise old persons, living under continuous shelling. Everybody tried to film the destruction, adults were sobbing in shot, describing their grief, and their children were always nearby. They are rarely asked questions about war, but it seemed to me to be the most important thing. It is they, children – future inhabitants of Donbass, who look at you from the photo. We [during taking photographs – ed] asked every child to imagine looking into the eyes of those who shell them.

It’s not simply portraits of children, it is a look-verdict, a look-accusation, a look-cry. Children treated such a request very seriously, they believe that they will be able to influence those who shoot at them daily. I met a blonde-haired girl in the settlement of Severny. She listened to me with interest.

“Will you be able to look into the eyes of those who shoot at us?” I asked her.

The girl had a think, and answered: “Wait a minute, I will remember everything…” She was silent for a few minutes, then said: “That’s all, I am ready, where do you want me to look?”

Behind the girl was a house beaten by shrapnel, someone’s destroyed garage. She remembered the night-time bombardment when her mother shouted, pushing her children into the corridor, embraced children, covering them with her own body, how shells whistled outside the window, how neighbors were shouting, some of them already received a shrapnel wound…

This project is my pain, which I will not be able to escape for the rest of my life, a tribute to the children living under shelling, my small contribution to history so that it is remembered…

One of the most horrible days in the war is when I filmed the children who had been torn apart into pieces in the settlement of Severny. The children were playing football when shells started falling from Pesky, the Ukrainian army began to shell. There were no military personnel there, it was an ordinary working district of Donetsk.

At the stadium of school there was a tragedy. It was at the beginning of war, back then I couldn’t even imagine that there will be many of such tragedies, that war will last for years… Someone decided that these children of “separatists”, someone decided that it is possible to shoot at them…

On this day a lot more children received shrapnel wounds. Blood-stained small hands in hospital, eyes full of horror, stories about perished boys who only an hour ago were playing football with. I remember how I recorded a 13-year-old boy, he received a shrapnel wound to his leg, on this day his house had been completely destroyed.

“We were going to have supper. Mother laid the table, my little sister sang a song to her dolls. I didn’t even have the time to contemplate how everything happened. A whistle, an arrival [of a shell – ed] near the house, I just had enough time to cover my sister with my body… The second shell landed in the house. My leg was scorched, only then did I see the blood… I was saved in time. The neighbors helped, they pulled my parents out from under the rubble. Thank God, my little sister is small and badly remembers this horrible day…”

I won’t forget the girl aged 6-7 from Gorlovka. Her parents were at work. Two sisters stayed at home. The bombardment began, the girl managed to drag her elder deaf-and-dumb sister into a wardrobe, saved her life, the child didn’t hear the sounds of the shell’s arrival. Her house was lashed with shrapnel, the neighbour’s house was destroyed, the girls were saved by a Soviet wardrobe, the walls of which were well made.

The story of a girl from Aleksandrovka: “They started to bomb at 23:00. We ran out from the house barefoot, we ran in the snow to the neighbors (they have a good basement), our house was burning, we succeeded…”

Such stories are a hundredfold for all the war. It is in this way that the project was born. When I ask a question – “Will you describe war to your children?” They, the children living under bombing, answer – “No, it is too frightening…”

Now I understand why my grandmother didn’t speak about war, why old people didn’t like to speak about war, they felt sorry for us… It is too frightening. There is a desire to freeze such memoirs in your soul, to hide them deeply from everyone, in order to not traumatise them… It is impossible!

Dreams, from time to time, ruthlessly rush into my life, without asking my permission. You wake up in the morning crippled again, as if everything had just happened…

The “Look into the Eyes of Donbass” project is an attempt to reach those who joyfully write letters home describing how they awesomely covered Donetsk with shells.

For those who, with the persistence of a donkey, shout down the phone – “Our guys don’t shell!” Your guys don’t simply shoot – they execute Donbass. Your guys come back home up to their elbows in blood.

Sooner or later you will hear the truth, but for now look into the eyes of who you shell. In the eyes of these children there is everything, except hatred. Hatred is the fate of the weak. In these eyes there is an accusation, a sentence, a question, a hope for peace.

Look into the eyes of the children of Donbass, if you will be able to…

I want this exhibition to be seen by people who know about war only from movies. Show these photos to your children. Show them, don’t feel sorry for your children, they must know – WAR can knock with its foot also on your door.

This project was done together with the war correspondent Dan Levy. Dan is my teacher and friend. Without him it would be difficult to realise what was conceived. 50% of the exhibition will also be his photos.

Dan applied himself massively, thanks to him for everything. The work of two Donetsk war correspondents. The photos are our remarkable, wise children.

The children of Donbass. God bless you all.

Irina Lashkevich

P.S. In the list of Irina Lashkevich there are 113 wounded children with addresses and phone numbers. In total in three years of war in Donbass more than 200 children died, about 500 were wounded.

