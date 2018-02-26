Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

On February 25th, 2018, at the place of the destroyed village of Guta Penyatskaya commemorative events devoted in honor of the killed civilians of Polish nationality took place. 74 years ago (on February 28th, 1944), according to different estimates, from 800 to 1200 people were brutally killed, including women and children.



But the Poles, on February 25th, 2018, weren’t fated to honor the memory of their killed ancestors quietly. When Poles, including representative of the President of the Republic of Poland, come to this region – which was deserted as a result of the massacre, and which is now in the Brodsky district of the Lvov region of Ukraine, the current successors of Bandera appear at the place of the event. Their vociferous group under black-red flags shouted at the Poles “Bandera is our hero”!

“We are against Poland imposing on us their version of our history and specifying to us who we can treat as our heroes and who we can’t,” said Mikhaylo Galushchak from the Nationalist “Svoboda” party.

The Ukrainian nationalists also committed another provocation. Near the monument to the victims of the tragedy an information board appeared in three languages (English, Polish, and Ukrainian) with information stating that it’s “German Nazis” who bear responsibility for the crime, and that it is Polish fighters who acted in the village.



On the way to the commemorative event the Polish participants were also met by Banderist flags.

While in the city of Hajnówka, despite the protests of the Belarusian public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and some Polish politicians and social activists, the III march in honor of the “Damned soldiers” was taking place, at the place of the tragedy of the village of Guta Penyatskaya the Ukrainian successors of Bandera staged this provocation and shouted about their “heroes”. They continued to shout, despite all the absurdity of mentioning as heroes those who are guilty of massacring peaceful Polish inhabitants. Especially at the place of the tragedy.