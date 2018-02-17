By Ollie Richardson

On February 17th the dutch publication “ad.nl” reported about the death of a 22-year-old dutchman, who goes by the name of Sjoerd Heeger (his Kurdish militia name was “Baran Sason”), in Syria whilst fighting alongside the YPG near Raqqa. In the article it isn’t explained how his death on February 15th occurred, but for all intents and purposes this information is not important.

What is interesting, however, is that before coming to Syria to fight for Kurdish formations, he spent time in Ukraine fighting in Donbass against “pro-Russian separatists”. In fact, the publication admits that he fought in a “right wing militia”. This is a bit odd considering the self-proclaimed “socialist” position of the YPG. Anyway, what conclusions can be drawn from this news?

1. It should be obvious to all by now that the Ukrainian and Syrian theatres of military operations are two different processes taking place simultaneously in the same system. More about this can be read here. Knowing how easy it is for militants to travel to and fro Ukraine and the Middle East, it can be stated with confidence that the trafficking of weapons from the so-called “ATO” in Donbass to war zones like Syria takes place just as easily, and, furthermore, under the auspices of Western governments and the junta in Kiev. To cite a recent example, when Al-Qaeda shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in Feburary, 2018, questions were asked about how the terrorists managed to acquire MANPADS – either an American “stinger” of Russian “Igla”. Well, thanks to the brave work of the Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, the main framework of the scheme is now an open secret.

2. The number of foreigners fighting alongside the Kurds in Syria is something that Washington would prefer stays a secret. There is a lot of talk about “Wagner mercenaries“ traversing the terrain of the Levant, but not so much about EU citizens fighting with a formation that not only allowed ISIS militants to leave Raqqa untouched, but also created a safe zone so that they can be re-trained and re-armed by America.

The Washington Post seemingly interviewed the subject of this article – the dutchman Sjoerd Heeger – before his death, revealing that he was a former trash collector and call center worker:

“’My mum doesn’t know I’m here. Maybe I’ll send her a photo of a grenade. She’s used to me disappearing,’ he says. Heeger’s combat training consisted of firing off just four magazines. His instructor taught him first aid, ‘but I didn’t understand half of what he said’.”

And in May, 2017, he was recorded on video spilling the beans about his little adventure with the Kurds, who are trying to partition Syria by creating “Rojava” using Saudi money.

3. In regards to Sjoerd Heeger, the “right wing militia” cited by the “ad.nl” publication is… the pro-Israel “Right Sector” (read more about the Israel connection here), which seems to compliment the pro-Israel Syrian Kurds very well. After all, they both like to occupy land to help Washington take control of a foreign republic – Syria and Donbass respectively.



In fact, the friend of the dutchman who announced his death has a very interesting profile:

If Mr “Craig Lang” indeed served in the US Army, then seemingly the US government has no problem with those like him joining “Right Sector”, the “feats” of which can be seen here.

In summary, we are living in a world where terrorists like Sjoerd Heeger can impudently aid and abet ISIS – by serving in Kurdish formations in Syria (YPG, SDF, and so on) – and Banderist butchers in Ukraine – by serving in paramilitary groups whose main pleasure in life is to inflict suffering on others in the name of some imaginary identity – but those who strive for peace and never took up arms receive 9 years in jail for “creating a YouTube page”. For those European militants who managed to return home from Northeast Syria alive, it will simply be enough to say “I fought with the Kurds” in order to avoid a jail sentence. And even those who were spotted waving the black-white flag of ISIS and beheading Syrian Arab Army soldiers need not worry about being put behind bars – “rehabilitation” can serve as a kind of “get out of jail free” card.

