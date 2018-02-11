Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21:29:37

11/02/2018



On February 11, activists from “Svoboda“ and the public organisation “Sokol“ from all over Ukraine held a march on the streets of Odessa.

The event under the name “March of Right-wing Traditions” was timed with the anniversary of the creation of the “Sokol” association in 1894 in Galicia.

This year it was decided to carry it out in Odessa: according to the statements of the press service of “Svoboda”, whose youth wing is the modern “Sokol”, it is precisely the Odessa representatives of the organisation in 2017 who showed the greatest activity among all regional branches of “Sokol” in Ukraine.



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The event was also attended by the leader “Svoboda” Oleg Tyagnibok.

Participants of the march walked from the building of Mechnikov Odessa National University on Paster Street to the monument to the Ataman Golovaty in Starobazarny Square.