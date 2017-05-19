Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Banderists threaten to place citizens of Ukraine who continue to use the social network VKontakte – after it was placed on a list of forbidden websites – onto the database of the repugnant website “Mirotvorets“. This was stated on the Facebook page by the odious Ukrainian volunteer Roman Donik – also known for his fierce support of the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Donik, trampling on any, even arbitrary common sense, declared that fellow citizens – users of VKontakte, are actually declared helpers of “terrorists”, and those who seemingly finance the war started by Kiev. This same war that it was possible to not start, and, having being started, could be ended in no time.

“The most horrible for all of you are the things nobody speaks about. Search robots (crawlers) are already created, which will index VK pages on fresh activity after full blocking by providers. No, nobody will punish you for using VK. Just that in two-three months don’t be surprised if you appear in the database of ‘Mirotvorets’. After all, you are the accomplices of people who finance terrorism and the war in Ukraine. You can ask google what wonderful benefits, bonuses, and cakes being present in the ‘Mirotvorets’ database brings. There, there are terabytes of sobbing. And when you, together with your parents, children, or darling, with suitcases in hands, in anticipation of vacation, won’t be allowed to board, flying to warm countries, just remember me,” declared Donik.

It should be noted that the day before, the National Bank of Ukraine recommended to its clients to use the website “Mirotvorets” to analyse borrowers. This was reported by the financial expert, economist, and author of the TV-program “Money” Aleksandr Dubinsky on Facebook.

“A wonderful find. The National Bank for the analysis of borrowers recommends to banks to use the scandalous website ‘Mirotvorets’. In fact, a platform that is used by security officers to discredited undesirable people. All that remains is to allow to measure skulls and to issue credits only to borrowers in embroidery,” noted Dubinsky.

The site “Mirotvorets” received scandalous notoriety after the former Verkhovna Rada Deputy Oleg Kalashnikov and writer Oles Buzina were killed. Their data prior to their murders was in “Mirotvorets”. The scandal with “Mirotvorets” came to the international level after on the website the personal data of more than 4,000 journalists was published who obtained accreditation of the LPR and the DPR.

Among them there were not only Russian and Ukrainian journalists, but also reporters of the largest world news agencies, including Reuters, AFP, BBC, Guardian, Aljazeera. The European Union appealed to the Ukrainian law enforcement bodies with the demand to remove data of journalists from “Mirotovorets”, and the Committee to Protect Journalists wrote an open letter to the President Petro Poroshenko with sharp criticism of the current situation. Nevertheless, the website after a short break has resumed its work.