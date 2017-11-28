

During a briefing on November 28th the Deputy Commander of the DPR Armed Forces Colonel Eduard Basurin noted that five days after an appeal was made by inhabitants of Gladosovo to Alexander Hug, representatives of the OSCE SMM finally called by phone one of the residents of the settlement, who confirmed the fact that “Aidar” militants captured the settlements in defiance of the Minsk Agreements.

“At the same time in the report of the [OSCE – ed] mission it is said that with the arrival to the settlements of Travnevoye and Gladosovo of the Ukrainian Armed Forces the humanitarian situation has significantly worsened: electricity was disconnected and wasn’t restored, inhabitants aren’t allowed to move across the territory of the DPR to purchase food.

Shift workers who were coming back home in Travnevoye after work weren’t allowed in the settlement, and they were forced to spend the night in Novoluganskoye. And this is just a part of the testimony of one person working on the territory of Ukraine, who, by definition of the Ukrainian occupiers, must be loyal to the imposed ‘order’ in Ukraine.

In addition, representatives of the OSCE SMM note that the Ukrainian Armed Forces already started to establish positions near the settlements of Gladosovo and Travnevoye, which is the most flagrant violation of the Minsk Agreements. Also, we continue to monitor the situation in the settlements occupied by the UAF.

At the moment we know that locals are being moved from their houses. At the same time, they are allowed to take away with them only necessary things to a checkpoint for entrance to Golmovsky. People from the DPR are only allowed to enter the seized settlements accompanied by military personnel of the UAF, and only to take away things of prime necessity and to then return back to the Republic.

Inhabitants who are still in the seized settlements say that militants from the ‘Aidar’ battalion and UAF military personnel have already moved into selected houses. These facts of marauding have been documented. In particular, one Ural vehicle has already been stolen by ‘Aidar’ members through Novoluganskoye in the direction of Kodema, and further along an unknown route. I ask international observers to record these facts and to undertake measures to influence the totalitarian regime of Poroshenko,” stressed Eduard Basurin.