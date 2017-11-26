Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

13:56:48

26/11/2017

In the settlement of Gladosovo, occupied a few days earlier in defiance of the Minsk Agreements by units of the Ukrainian army, the locals are evicted from their homes.

This was stated at a briefing in Donetsk by the deputy head of department of the DPR Armed Forces Colonel Eduard Basurin.

“Currently disturbing information continues to arrive to us from the settlement. In particular, punishers entrench themselves in several houses on Gladosovskaya Street, having moved out the owners to the houses of their neighbors. At the same time they seized local shop No. 72, having completely plundered its property. Also, some of the food from the shop was presented by punishers on camera as humanitarian aid from the military. This is the limit of hypocrisy and blasphemy, characteristic only of the Ukrainian army,” reported Basurin. “In addition, in the settlement of Travneve fascists occupied the houses of inhabitants on Proletarskaya Street and Gaidar Street, evicted the owners, and told them to look for somewhere else to live, and I quote, ‘at your Kolorad relatives in Donetsk’, at the same time adding that due to systematic shelling by the UAF ‘you won’t find happiness even there’,” specified the representative of the DPR.

On November 25th the military correspondent of the press service of the Armed Forces of the DPR managed to approach the area of the village Gladosovo captured by the UAF and photograph the actions of the Ukrainian military, who pull reinforcements and equipment into the town, and actively equip their new positions.

The appearance of the enemy in the village led to a sharp intensification of attacks by the Ukrainian side on nearby settlements – primarily the settlement of Golmovsky.

At the same time, OSCE observers preferred to stay at a respectable distance from the demarcation line and did not go beyond the center of Golmovsky to record the actions of the UAF, which violate the Minsk Agreements.