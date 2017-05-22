Translated by Ollie Richardson

The rear service of the UAF actively digs new graves for soldiers of the Ukrainian army. This was stated in the message of the press service of People’s militia of the DPR.

“Persons serving in rear of the HQ of the ‘ATO’ actively prepare for you places of burial at the cemetery of Kramatorsk. Now, according to the information received from locals, more than 150 graves are prepared, and the digging continues,” it is said in the report.

The DPR urged Ukrainian soldiers to refuse to participate in the ATO.