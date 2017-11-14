

The situation on the contact line remains intense. As the deputy head of department of the Armed Forces of the DPR Colonel Eduard Basurin reported, in recent days 47 violations of the ceasefire regime by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded.

“Today, from 7 to 8 in the morning, punishers of the UAF under the leadership of the Deputy Commander of the 1st mountain infantry battalion of the 128th separate mountain-infantry brigade – Major Shevchenko – a mortar attack was conducted on the streets of Zaitsevo that children use to go to school. It used 82-mm mortars. 5 shells were fired.

By a lucky chance and also thanks to the skillful actions of the children, which from the beginning of the shelling immediately took cover behind nearby buildings, nobody has injured.

To justify the criminal actions of the UAF, the Ukrainian authorities distribute false reports about shelling by the Armed forces of the DPR on the territory under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This isn’t true! These statements are made on the eve of negotiations in Minsk, and are a provocation,” stressed Basurin.